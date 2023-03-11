Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions due to transportation are expected to reach 60 percent below 1990 levels by 2050, according to new data shared by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A new website, spearheaded by several state agencies, is tracking the progress of Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions and sharing what’s being done, and what could be done better.

Currently, transportation makes up 35 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon, which is the largest sector.

The agencies’ goal is to reduce those emissions to 80 percent below 1990 levels, and the new data shows that Oregon is set to reach 60 percent below, which they say is a step in the right direction, but still falling short.

“Our objectives are to support reductions in how far and how often people drive, and for each mile driven to be clean,” said Amanda Pietz, administrator of ODOT’s Policy, Data and Analysis Division. “Overall, we’re doing well to reach our 2050 goals, and we have plans to improve in some areas to get us all the way there.”

According to the agency’s plan, the biggest reduction will come from the switch to electric vehicles, but that change is still a barrier for large trucks and other transit vehicles.

More information about the plan can be found on the Oregon Transportation Emissions website.

The data is set to be updated periodically as new developments are made.