Oregon OKs ‘more aggressive’ climate protection program

Environment

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Thick smoke pours from the exhaust pile on a car. Shallow depth of field, focus on the end of the tail pipe. Closeup view. (Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission has OK’d a new Climate Protection Plan for the state that targets a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels and natural gas by 2050.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the commission’s 3-1 vote comes after years of unsuccessful attempts by state lawmakers to start an economy-wide cap-and-trade program to reduce the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

Last year, Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to develop a new set of administrative rules that would cap greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and reduce them over time.

