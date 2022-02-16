OSU researchers study how to turn apple parts into storage containers

FILE – A farm worker pours apples to be used for cider into a bin at Bowman Orchards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Rexford, N.Y. New York state is now looking at lowering the farm worker overtime threshold from 60 hours a week. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

An OSU researcher wants to turn apple pomace into containers, flower pots, bottles and clamshell packaging

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State University scientists released a new study Monday that concluded apple waste can be used to produce molded pulp packaging and there are ways to make the materials more water resistant.

Oregon State University professor Yanyun Zhao leads a research team that’s focusing on sustainable food packaging and processing. She’s been working to find a way to use apple pomace as an alternative material for molded pulp manufacturing.

Traditionally, recycled newspaper has been the main ingredient of molded pulp packaging products and is a popular material because it is compostable. However, the supply of recycled newspaper is declining and scientists are hoping to find a substitute.

With the abundance of apples in the Pacific Northwest, Zhao decided to look at the feasibility of using apple pomace, which is what’s leftover when manufacturing apple juice. She and her team received a patent for their research.

“Right now, apple pomace is typically just composted or used for animal feed,” Zhao said in a press release issued by OSU. “We thought why not turn it into an environmentally friendly product that meets an industry need.”

She hopes her research could help reduce waste across the food supply chain. She believes apple pomace could be the main ingredient for molded pulp packaging products such as take-out containers, flower pots, beverage cartons, bottles, and clamshell packaging used for fruits and vegetables.

Zhao and her team needed to find a way to make pomace-based packaging more water-resistant so it could withstand high moisture, liquid food, or other items stored under high humidity conditions.

To do this, they incorporated polymers and compounds into the pulp formulation to improve its water resistance and they applied superhydrophobic coatings on the product surface. The researchers determined the optimal amounts of the compounds and polymers they needed while adding small amounts of cardboard fiber to provide stability for the molded pulp packaging products. They applied a superhydrophobic coating on the surface of the apple pomace-based product to improve its water resistance.

The study demonstrated that it is feasible to use fruit pomace as a new source of fiber in producing molded pulp packaging and that there are ways to enhance its water resistance.

Clara Lang, Jooyeoun Jung and Taoran Wang all worked with Zhao on the paper.