PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a partnership between the University of Portland, Walla Walla University and Willamette University, researchers are looking into faster ways to detect harmful algae blooms, which are becoming increasingly common in Oregon’s waterways.

Algae blooms are naturally occurring and can be found in all waterways including freshwater and the ocean. During certain times of the year, nutrient runoff, elevated temperature and other environmental factors can trigger blooms, which can produce toxins, explained University of Portland Biology Associate Professor and Researcher Dr. Ryan Kenton

“We often have blooms in Oregon, as well as the rest of the west coast, during the summer months,” Kenton explained. “These are microorganisms, higher temperature means they grow faster. “

Kenton added, “the farming industry that we have in the Pacific Northwest, there’s a lot of Nitrogen and Phosphorus runoff within the fertilizer and the more we have of this, the more it runs into the waterways and therefore causes more of these pollutants.”

Toxins from algae blooms can be harmful to health, Kenton said, especially if pets are in water where blooms are present.

“Most often, people and animals get sick because of something known as cyanobacteria or blue green algae, which occurs in our fresh waterways,” Kenton said. “This toxin has a number of different affects. It can affect your liver, it can be neurotoxin — so, it’ll affect brain function–really, it’s only a concern for our pets because they’re in the water, they get it on them, they’re drinking the water.”

Through a M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust grant, researchers at the universities are investigating ways to reduce the time it takes to detect the blooms, which currently takes hours or sometimes weeks with a microscope, Kenton said. According to Kenton, there are other tests to detect toxins, but there isn’t a technique to determine if the organism itself is present.

Through the research, Kenton says they’re developing a molecular technique to determine within two hours if the bloom is present. Kenton says four professors are leading the research with help from 700 graduate students who have collected water samples from the Oregon coast and the Puget Sound.