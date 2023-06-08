There are currently 200 million tons of plastic in our oceans.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s World Oceans Day, and people in Oregon are cleaning up their neighborhoods to help protect the environment.

People KOIN 6 News spoke with at Pacific Seafoods in Clackamas say they want to prevent any more trash from getting into our water systems.

“The future of our fisheries is the future of our business, so we want to make sure those waterways are healthy and thriving for generations to come,” Lacy Ogan said.

There are also cleanups underway along the Oregon Coast.