The co-founders said they're still in the land acquisition process

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Plans to open an additional botanical garden in Portland are still underway.

After Portland Botanical Garden co-founder Sean Hogan’s personal greenhouse began to grow too large, he and the organization started drafting plans for new conservatories and outdoor spaces in late 2020.

When Hogan and his fellow co-founders — Dan Pogust and Paige Witte — spoke to KOIN 6 in summerthe 2021, they were still in the process of finding a campus. The organization has been mostly tight-lipped since then, but on Nov. 22, it announced that it was finally able to share more information due to the lift of a binding non-disclosure agreement.

“The land acquisition process has been long, challenging, and discrete,” PBG wrote in a blog post. “We want to take this time to reassure you that we are still working toward this goal and we hope to have more information before the end of the year. The current situation is complicated but progressing and we are optimistic and committed to giving you regular updates when we are able to.”

Within the past few years, the organization has welcomed a senior strategic advisor, a project director and a new board member.

But one thing that’s mostly remained the same is the co-founders’ plans for the botanical garden.

According to the website, PBG will have two sites: a main campus in Portland and a satellite campus right outside of the city.

The main campus will feature a welcome center, plant nursery, garden store, five conservatories with plants from five regions, and food and drink options. The satellite campus, which is a collaboration between PBG and a similar initiative, will hold an arboretum, marketplace, garden school and more.

“The future looks bright for PBG, and even though we cannot share a lot about our search for land right now, we assure you that there are exciting milestones and updates ahead!” the co-founders wrote.