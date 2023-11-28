PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland barge is set to help researchers study one of the least explored regions in the world.

Portland ship manufacturer Gunderson Marine, LLC. secured a $43 million contract with the United States Army to design and build a barge for the National Science Foundation’s U.S. Antarctic Program.

The program studies the Antarctic’s ecosystem and its effects on the global climate, along with the atmosphere and space.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this critically important project with great organizations like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Science Foundation. This is only the beginning of Gunderson Marine diversifying into other markets since the rail car operation is no longer operating at the facility,” Gunderson Marine President Dee Burch said in a statement.

On Monday, Oregon lawmakers applauded the contract, noting the project blends “cutting-edge” research with Portland’s historic marine economy.

“The Antarctic is one of the least explored regions in the world, and this contract between Gunderson Marine and the National Science Foundation matches a mainstay Portland business with cutting-edge scientific research,” Sen. Ron Wyden said. “This good news means jobs locally and groundbreaking research globally.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley added, “From Northwest Portland to the South Pole, this partnership between Gunderson Marine and the National Science Foundation will boost the local economy and lead to a greater understanding of one of the earth’s final frontiers.”

He added, “It’s exciting to see a longtime Oregon business take the helm on this opportunity to further critical research in Antarctica and beyond.”

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici moted the impact the project will have on environmental research.

“Oregon manufacturing companies are at the forefront of innovation. This new contract between Gunderson Marine and the National Science Foundation will support research in the Antarctic and advance the development of vessels equipped to handle the extreme conditions of the region,” Bonamici said. “I had the opportunity to visit Antarctica with the National Science Foundation a number of years ago and know how important this research is to understanding our environment and world.”