Portland youth activists part of National Climate Strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Young Portland activists joined a nationwide climate strike Friday to “demand real tangible action” to tackle the climate crisis.

Across the US, hundreds of thousands of people — youth and adults — marched through streets to bring attention to the issue and focus the attention of elected leaders.

In Portland, the Climate Strike began at 10:30 a.m. at Shemanski Park with a rally and speakers.



At 11:45 a.m., marchers moved from Shemanski Park to Terry Schrunk Plaza, where they plan to deliver their demands to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners at 12:30 p.m.

A man holds a sign during a Climate March in downtown Portland, December 6, 2019 (KOIN)

Those demands include getting Portland city officials to declare the current situation an international climate crisis, involving indigenous and Pacific Islander communities in organizing, to continuously apply this outlook as a lifestyle and to recognize the climate crisis organizing will continue until their demands are met by city officials.

Details: Global Climate Strike

Organizers have a permit for the street march. Traffic in the area may be impacted and TriMet lines may be disrupted. Check TriMet Alerts for the latest information.

This is a map of the route Climate Strikers will take through Portland, December 6, 2019 (PPB)

This march and rally are in the same vein as the global effort from September 20 that brought thousands of people to the streets of Portland and hundreds of cities across the US.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.