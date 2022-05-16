PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a good sign for the upcoming recreation season, Detroit Lake outside of Salem reached over its restricted capacity limit on Monday.

The limit of about 1558 feet is 5 feet lower than normal. The limit was created last year over concerns about the Detroit Dam and its resistance to a magnitude 9 or higher earthquake.

It’s a temporary measure while the US Army Corps of Engineers conducts studies to determine flood risks. They said the chances of that massive earthquake hitting are small, but the changes protect people downstream.

An unexpected amount of rain in April and May filled Detroit Lake quicker than usual. But the only impact of that is a higher water level earlier in the year for recreation on the lake.