PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An ongoing toxic algae bloom from Ross Island to Cathedral Park is keeping people and pets out of the Willamette River.

While this isn’t the first time toxic algae have been a problem in the Ross Island Lagoon, experts warn these issues could become more frequent and severe as climate warms.

Harmful algae blooms produce toxic compounds that can cause sickness or death in humans and pets, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

“I think the most important thing for the public to understand is that this is a solvable problem,” said Willie Levenson with the Human Access Project.

“In 1926, Ross Island was actually two islands and the Army Corps of Engineers put an earthen dam in to connect them which effectively created a lagoon. From that time, Ross Island sand and gravel scooped out the inside and this was the material that was used to construct Portland, effectively over time, creating a pond inside of a river,” Levenson explained.

“This is a hydraulic issue. It is partially because of climate change for sure, but what’s really driving this is the fact that there’s zero water circulation inside the lagoon. It’s a pond inside of a river that’s a harmful algae bloom factory. That’s point zero for all this algae bloom,” Levenson added.

According to Levenson, harmful algae blooms happen every year and differ in severity. But as Portland has seen high heat towards the end of summer, Levenson says this helped the blooms spread quickly.

“With global change, we are seeing unprecedented things, that’s the new normal,” Levenson said. “The good news is that it’s happening close to the end of the summer as the air temperature decreases, as our days get shorter. A lot of this is driven by solar energy on the water which heats the lagoon up so, this probably will dissipate in a week or two.”

The Human Access Project has been working with Oregon State University to mitigate the blooms by thinking of ways to re-introduce water flow to the lagoon or introducing a bubble curtain.

Levenson said the Human Access Project has fundraised $150,000 for OSU’s research on hydraulic modeling and the United States Senate has delegated $100,000 to their work.

“If our river turns green in the summertime, people will lose hope in our river and it doesn’t matter what cause you’re working on if you lose the hope of the public, the battle’s over,” Levenson said. “But as we address this, what I’m hopeful is that it will give people some hope that humans do have some capacity to address climate change issues as they happen.”