Revised management plan for Columbia River Gorge approved

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A new management plan that will guide future decisions and address urgent issues like climate change has been approved for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Columbia River Gorge Commission approved a revised Management Plan Tuesday, marking just the second time it’s been updated in 29 years.

The 292,000-acre Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is shared by Oregon and Washington. It supports endangered salmon runs, has five major ecosystems supporting 800 species of flowering plants, and hosts a diversity of wildlife.

The Columbia River Gorge is the only sea-level passage through the Cascade Mountains and was formed more than 13,000 years ago by the Great Missoula Floods near the end of the Ice Age.

