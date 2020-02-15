Sewage released on Portland road to clear clog

An estimated 6,000 gallons of sewage was released onto NW Cornell Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers in Kings Heights will see caution signs on section of NW Cornell, warning of a sewage spill, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

Portland Bureau of Environmental Service crews cleaning NW Cornell Road following a sewage release to clear a blocked drain. February 15, 2020 (PBES)

Sewage was let out onto the roadway Saturday morning after a clog in the line created problems. After about an hour and a half, crews stopped the release and started cleaning up the street. PBES estimates about 6,000 gallons of sewage “flowed along NW Cornell Road for about 1,000 feet to a storm drain,” before crews cleared the blockage. The drain funnels runoff into the city’s wastewater treatment plant, said PBES.

Signs have been posted around the affected area, cautioning drivers and pedestrians.

PBES said no creeks or other bodies of water were impacted by the release.

The cause of the drain blockage is unknown, however, PBES said, “most sewage overflows are preventable.” Environmental Services listed the following tips for residents to keep in mind that will help prevent sewer blockages in the future:

Don’t flush wet wipes down the toilet—only human waste and toilet paper.

Collect grease and cooking fats in cans and put them in the trash instead of down the drain.

Don’t put anything down storm drains—those are only intended to catch rainfall.

PBES crews are expected to be cleaning the area of NW Cornell through Saturday afternoon.