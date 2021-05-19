SOLVE volunteers collect 2,470 pounds of litter from downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers collected 2,470 pounds of litter downtown on Wednesday.

228 volunteers started at four spots – Sport Oregon, The Benson Hotel, Northwest Academy, and Tom McCall Waterfront Park – and then cleaned areas nearby.

The event was SOLVE’s ninth Downtown Volunteer Litter Cleanup Day. The event was in partnership with Portland Business Alliance, Portland Lodging Alliance and with support from Spin.

The cleanup days started in September. Nearly 30,000 pounds of litter have been picked up during the events.