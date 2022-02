PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With climate and land-use change posing growing threats, it is more important than ever to protect our forests. And part of that effort is staying informed.

They say good data empowers good decisions, and a tech start-up is hoping to do just that by paving the way for global forest monitoring.

Joe Sexton with terraPulse joined AM Extra to share how the start-up is using artificial intelligence to literally save forests.