PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon ranks among the top states in the nation for climate-focused transportation policies, according to a Natural Resources Defense Council report.

The report, which was published in November, ranked Oregon fourth in the nation for its transportation policies and funding for equity, public health, and climate change outcomes.

“We’re proud of our ranking and what we’ve accomplished so far with our federal and state partners,” said Susan Peithman, Oregon Department of Transportation Climate Office interim director. “There is much more work to be done, and we’ll keep pushing to realize our vision of a clean, safe and equitable transportation system.”

The report ranked states on a 100-point scale on state planning for climate and equity, vehicle electrification, expansion of transportation choices, system maintenance, and procurement.

Oregon received 64 points with its highest marks for state planning and goals to reduce climate change impacts and clean vehicle rules.

The report cites ODOT’s work to reduce transportation emissions and reducing how far and how often people drive as some of the reasons for the high ranking.

The report also credited federal funding after Oregon received a $1.2 billion boost from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $255 million for ODOT public transportation projects.

“The stakes are high. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and analyses show that the infrastructure law could either help or hinder the shift to a climate-friendly system,” the report states.

According to ODOT, Oregon is slated to make the “strongest progress in cleaning up each mile driven.” By 2050, Oregon transportation emissions are projected to be 60% lower than they were in 1990, the agency said.

Meanwhile, Oregon received its lowest marks for state transit funding and minority, or women owned business targets for state-funded projects.

California topped the list with 87 points, followed by Massachusetts at 69 points, Vermont at 68 points, Oregon at 64 points, and Washington at 63 points.