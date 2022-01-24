These are the 20 closest national parks to Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, many Americans are choosing vacations to outside destinations rather than inside. The national parks around the country have been popular destinations over the last two years.
Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus. But when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.
Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Portland, Oregon. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.
Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
#1. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)
– Distance: 93 miles
– Driving time: 3.0 hours
– Date founded: March 2, 1899
– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 236,381.64 acres
#2. Olympic National Park (Washington)
– Distance: 171 miles
– Driving time: 4.9 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1938
– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 922,649.41 acres
#3. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)
– Distance: 185 miles
– Driving time: 4.9 hours
– Date founded: May 22, 1902
– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 183,224.05 acres
#4. North Cascades National Park (Washington)
– Distance: 222 miles
– Driving time: 5.2 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 504,780.94 acres
#5. Redwood National Park (California)
– Distance: 307 miles
– Driving time: 6.8 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 138,999.37 acres
#6. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)
– Distance: 356 miles
– Driving time: 8.8 hours
– Date founded: August 9, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 106,589.02 acres
#7. Glacier National Park (Montana)
– Distance: 456 miles
– Date founded: May 11, 1910
– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres
#8. Yosemite National Park (California)
– Distance: 558 miles
– Driving time: 13.0 hours
– Date founded: October 1, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 761,747.50 acres
#9. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)
– Distance: 590 miles
– Driving time: 12.8 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1929
– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 310,044.36 acres
#10. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)
– Distance: 590 miles
– Driving time: 13.2 hours
– Date founded: March 1, 1872
– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres
#11. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
– Distance: 620 miles
– Driving time: 14.8 hours
– Date founded: October 27, 1986
– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 77,180.00 acres
#12. Pinnacles National Park (California)
– Distance: 633 miles
– Driving time: 12.4 hours
– Date founded: January 10, 2013
– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,685.73 acres
#13. Kings Canyon National Park (California)
– Distance: 641 miles
– Driving time: 16.7 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 461,901.20 acres
#14. Sequoia National Park (California)
– Distance: 663 miles
– Driving time: 16.5 hours
– Date founded: September 25, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 404,062.63 acres
#15. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)
– Distance: 710 miles
– Driving time: 15.9 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres
#16. Zion National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 753 miles
– Driving time: 15.9 hours
– Date founded: November 19, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 147,242.66 acres
#17. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 768 miles
– Driving time: 15.7 hours
– Date founded: February 25, 1928
– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 35,835.08 acres
#18. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 774 miles
– Driving time: 15.1 hours
– Date founded: December 18, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 241,904.50 acres
#19. Arches National Park (Utah)
– Distance: 816 miles
– Driving time: 15.0 hours
– Date founded: November 12, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 76,678.98 acres
#20. Channel Islands National Park (California)
– Distance: 816 miles
– Date founded: March 5, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 249,561.00 acres
