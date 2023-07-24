PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After Portland has dodged measurable rain for more than a month, a tree expert is sharing tips to help trees beat the heat.

Izzy Christmann, with The Davey Tree Expert Company, says there are several signs that a tree is suffering from heat exposure.

“The leaves are going to be super wilted and drooping, you’ll see some browning on the tips or around the edges. You also might see your trees start to prematurely change color before full fall breaks and they will drop their leaves sooner than they should,” Christmann said.

Christmann explained, when it comes to caring for trees, it’s best to ensure water is reaching the roots.

“The general rule of thumb is you want to give your tree about 10 gallons of water per DBH inch, which is about how round the tree is, and you want to make sure that water is penetrating down below the surface because that’s where the roots are that are going to uptake and absorb to keep your tree healthy,” Christmann said.

She added, “at home, if you just have a screwdriver, if you’re able to stick that all the way through the ground, you’re most likely getting enough water to those roots and if you’re having a hard time sticking that screwdriver through the ground, then you’re probably not getting your water deep enough.”

Christmann also warns that it’s possible to overwater trees.

“It’s a lot worse to do that because this excess water will fill up those air pockets in a tree and that can cause root rot or fungal problems and ultimately lead to a tree’s demise. So, basically the area around your tree is constantly wet, that’s a tell-tale sign, if the new growth is withering away before it’s able to fully grow out or it turns green or yellow, that’s another sign. Too much water just basically makes the tree struggle to breathe, which leads to decline.”