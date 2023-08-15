PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With many trying to find relief from the extreme heat, some are heading out to the water to stay cool.

However, health officials are advising to keep away from parts of the Willamette River, including downtown Portland, because of toxic algae blooms harmful to humans and animals.

The change impacts much of the Portland section of the Willamette, as the Oregon Health Authority expanded its advisory from the Willamette Cove and Cathedral Park area in North Portland, down to the Ross Island Lagoon and Riverplace Marina near downtown. Additional advisories were issued at Sauvie Island, Aaron Lake and Sturgeon Lake.

One of the biggest concerns is that the toxins from the algae can be ingested, whether that’s through swimming and swallowing water, or activities that produce spray like jet skiing and wakeboarding. As for other activities like fishing, the OHA says there is minimal risk unless you plan on eating fish caught in that area.

“It’s important to process the fish in a way that you’re discarding any fats, organs, or any tissue that might accumulate those toxins in it,” said Jen Seamans, the environmental public health surveillance manager at Oregon Health Authority.

The Multnomah County Health Department says the blue-green algae blooms happen when freshwater has little flow, lots of sunlight and increased temperatures — which means prime growth during this week’s heat wave.

“The weather is warm which means that these blooms are growing rapidly and spreading in ways that we don’t, we can’t always track in real-time,” Seamans said. “We issue those informational advisories so people can make informed decisions about where and how to recreate.”

According to the OHA, the toxins cause illnesses such as vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and dizziness, and kids can be more at risk because of their size. Pets can also get sick at lower algae levels and even die in some cases of exposure.

“The algae blooms can wash up on shore so don’t go into any areas that are foamy, scummy, or have bright blue or blue-green or green foam,” Seamans said. “Make sure that your pets don’t lick their fur or have other ways of possibly ingesting it afterward.”

The Department of Environmental Quality plans to continue testing the river until levels are safe for folks to head back in.