GRANDVIEW, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans to start treatments to eradicate an invasive Japanese beetle infestation on May 2 in central Washington.

State agriculture officials say the agency plans to treat around 2,000 acres in Grandview and surrounding areas of Yakima and Benton counties.

Officials say the pest eats more than 300 different plants including roses, grapes, and hops. If left to spread, officials say the beetles would pose a serious threat to farms, gardens, and the environment of Washington state.

Agriculture officials say the treatment product is a low-risk insecticide that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals.