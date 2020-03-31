Washington company rents out bees for your garden

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you ever wanted to have your own bees? Now’s your chance!
A Washington-based company called Rent Mason Bees has several kits of bees available to be shipped to your home. These types of bees won’t sting and can help pollinate a garden! Kohr Harlan gets all the details.
