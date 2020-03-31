1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Washington company rents out bees for your garden

Environment

Mason bees help pollinate and don't sting!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you ever wanted to have your own bees? Now’s your chance!

A Washington-based company called Rent Mason Bees has several kits of bees available to be shipped to your home. These types of bees won’t sting and can help pollinate a garden! Kohr Harlan gets all the details.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget