PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Drought experts and Oregon State University researchers are holding an online media briefing Thursday to discuss drought in the Pacific Northwest.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System and its partners at Oregon State University-based Oregon Climate Service are hosting the event.

Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill is expected to present at the briefing, along with other representatives from Washington and Idaho.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Feb. 22, 74% of the Pacific Northwest is in drought and 19% is in extreme or exceptional drought, despite the promising wet and snowy start to the winter season.

Presenters at the event are expected to discuss the likely impacts of the drought, such as decreases in water availability for irritated agriculture, lower stream flows and higher stream temperatures, the impact on fisheries, dry vegetation, and the probability of wildfire ignition.