Website aims to save the ocean with trivia questions

This Jan. 19, 2020 photo shows microplastic debris that has washed up at Depoe Bay, Ore. Dozens of scientists from around the U.S. West will attend a gathering this week in Bremerton, Wash., to better focus the research on the environmental threat. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve all heard by now of the dangers of plastics in our oceans. There’s an initiative underway now to utilize the energy of people to try and undo some of the damage plastics are causing to our oceans.

Free the Ocean gives anyone, anywhere the opportunity to have a daily impact on the issue of plastic pollution. It’s a website that is having an impact far beyond its online presence.

Plastics have come to inundate many parts of our daily lives. While their use may have added to the conveniences of modern consumers, their use and their disposal are creating problems for the world’s oceans. That’s part of the reason Mimi Ausland started freetheocean.com. Its intent is to empower every single one of us to do something to help by merely going to the website.

“Our whole mission is to give anyone from anywhere the opportunity to have an impact on plastic pollution simply by answering the daily trivia question,” said Ausland.

The web traffic generated by answering the trivia question creates ad revenue, which Free the Ocean passes on to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, a group that is cleaning up beaches. To date, Free the Ocean says it has supported the removal of more than five million pieces of plastic from the ocean—a small step in an attempt to stop the flow of the approximately eight million tons of plastic that is being dumped into the ocean each year.