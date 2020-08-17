Willamette Cove closes for environmental sampling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Willamette Cove in North Portland near the Saint Johns Bridge closed over the weekend and will remain that way through the end of October.

The closure is to allow an Oregon Department of State Lands crew to collect soil and water samples from the recreation area, which, in turn, will help the city determine how to implement a water clean-up plan.

For more than a century, the cove was used as part of an industrial site for things such as milling lumber and ship repair. This has left the shoreline and the water in need of environmental clean up.

The closed area spans for 46 acres along the eastern bank of the Willamette River, between North John Avenue and the Burlington Northern Railroad Bridge.