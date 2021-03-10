Youth climate activists try to bring back federal lawsuit

The Associated Press

Posted:

Activists of the fridays for future movement placed a poster at a tree in Erfurt, Germany, Friday, April 24, 2020. Youth groups are staging a long-planned global climate demonstration online Friday because of restrictions on public protests during the coronavirus pandemic. Giant slogan reads ‘Fight Every Crises’. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Youth climate activists are attempting to bring back their suit against the federal government.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they filed a motion Tuesday in federal court in Eugene to amend their lawsuit, Julianna v. United States.

A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year found a federal judge lacked the power to order or design a climate recovery plan in the high-profile climate change lawsuit.

They noted that such a remedy should be made by the nation’s politicians or voters.

Now, their lawyers are asking a U.S. District Court judge to allow them to change their suit to seek a ruling that the nation’s fossil fuel-based energy system is unconstitutional.

