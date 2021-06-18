Equipment stolen from tattoo shop before grand opening

Ryan Mason was planning to open Snake Mountain Tattoo within weeks – but then someone broke into the shop and stole most of his tattoo equipment. (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tattoo artist who had his shop burglarized just before opening is thankful for the help he’s gotten from the community.

Ryan Mason was planning to open Snake Mountain Tattoo in North Portland within weeks – but then someone broke into the shop and stole most of his tattoo equipment.

Mason said he can’t get insurance money on the stolen goods since the store hadn’t opened yet. Someone loaned him equipment to get him back on his feet.

“The way that the tattoo community just takes care of their own is something really special. Tattooing and just like, people. Portland itself is really good about that. It’s been kind of a rough year for everybody and I think everyone wants to help. Everyone is trying to look for someway to help something,” Mason said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Snake Mountain Tattoo shop.