EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene man on supervised release was sentenced to federal prison on Monday after threatening to fire a gun at an apartment, and then driving to the apartment with a loaded rifle.

Billy Lynn Brosowske, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years supervised release for his actions.

Court documents say that on Feb. 11, 2020, Brosowske sent multiple threatening messages to someone he knew, threatening to shoot at the person’s apartment if he found out his ex-girlfriend was inside the complex. In one of the messages, Brosowske also admitted to knowing that there were young children in the apartment at the time.

Eugene police were able to respond and locate Brosowske’s truck near the apartment, where they found a loaded assault rifle. Brosowske was arrested two weeks later in The Dalles and was taken into federal custody for violating his federal supervised release after a previous conviction for drug trafficking.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Brosowske was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 10, 2021.