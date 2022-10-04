PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old Eugene man, missing for more than 2 days, was found alive but needing help on Monday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, left to hunt in an area south of Hill’s Creek Reservoir around 8 a.m. Saturday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. When he left he did not have food, water, lighting or other items to help with an extended stay in the wilderness.

He was expected to return to camp before dark that night but never showed up. He wasn’t reported missing until about 10 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

A search began using the combined resources of the Lane County Search and Rescue crews, the Oregon State Police, the US Coast Guard, the Oregon National Guard and deputies from nearby counties.

He was found around noon Monday. He was airlifted by the Oregon National Guard to a hospital in the Eugene Springfield area. His condition has not been disclosed.