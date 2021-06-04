Eugene police will report display of force

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene Police Department will add “displays of force” to the list of actions officers must report.

Any time an officer points a Taser, non-lethal impact weapon or firearm at someone but does not use it, the incident will still be reported.

The police force already must report use-of-force incidents, such as when an officer fires a service weapon or Taser at someone.

Police Chief Chris Skinner tells the Register Guard that displays of force can be just as impactful as actual use of force and the incidents should be examined for any racial disparities in the same way.