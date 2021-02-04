Ex-employee accused of bilking Nike out of nearly $1.5M

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former marketing manager at Nike is facing multiple federal charges for allegedly defrauding his former employer out of nearly $1.5 million.

Forty-nine-year-old Errol Amorin Andam faces charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements on a loan application as part of a two-year scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced on Thursday.

The Beaverton man worked as a manager in Nike’s North American Retail Brand Marketing division, where he was in charge of designing, building and managing “pop-up” retail venues at major sports competitions and other special events around the country.

Authorities said Andam used his role at the sportswear giant to ensure the company of a childhood friend, who he recruited and had established said company, was selected as an independent contractor for Nike for these pop-up venues.

Andam allegedly used an alter ego of “Frank Little” to invoice Nike in these financial operations of his childhood friend’s company, of which he took over financial operations, even though he did not have a formal role, according to federal prosecutors.

Andam also renewed a lapsed Oregon-based limited liability corporation license he owned to use as a shell company to funnel the money from Nike and his friend’s company to his own accounts, authorities allege, to ultimately embezzle almost $1.5 million from his employer until December 2018.

Furthermore, authorities say he forged his friend’s signature on a fake financial statement from his LLC for a residential mortgage loan application.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and IRS, and he’s due in court on March 5. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.