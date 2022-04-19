PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s former legislative equity officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the state, saying he was pushed out of the job after reporting serious problems in his office.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Nate Monson resigned from the position in June after two months on the job.

The equity officer role is a central piece of the Legislature’s new process for handling harassment issues.

Monson claimed the person who had preceded him in the job ignored complaints, did not keep appropriate records, and slowed harassment investigations.

Lawmakers who oversee harassment complaints for the Legislature responded to Monson’s claims with their own set of accusations.

Now, Monson says he was subjected to inappropriate retaliation.