Ex-Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins among Trump supporters in DC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins was among those in Washington D.C. on Wednesday as pro-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

She said she was attending to hear Trump’s remarks at the event but was not one of the ones who actually entered the building or committed acts of destruction or violence.

Perkins is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that claims President Trump is leading a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and pedophiles, according to the Washington Post. She lost against incumbent Jeff Merkley for Oregon’s U.S. Senate seat in November.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Perkins for comment but did not heard back in time for publication.

In multiple Facebook posts, Perkins was seen in D.C. marching along with fellow Trump supporters, saying in one post “coming to you live from our nation’s capital in Washington D.C.” ahead of when Donald Trump was slated to give a speech. The demonstration was centered around challenging the U.S. election results and certification by Congress of Joe Biden’s victory in the race.

“I came here to support our country. This is the American Revolution,” Perkins said in one post.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

None of the social media posts appeared to show Perkins inside the U.S. Capitol building, where many others had stormed, stirring chaos and destruction as lawmakers went into hiding; dozens of arrests were made and at least four people died throughout the course of the chaos.

Most of the posts she made that are still publicly available were during marches outside.

Perkins said a in live stream post, from what appeared to be inside of some kind of lodging quarters, that she attended Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House fence.

She said she was not near the violence that had been reported for the most part, but did see “flash-bangs” being deployed in front of the Capitol building and at one point saw blood on the sidewalk.

“I heard some guys say ‘we can get in there’ ’cause they had to shut down the Capitol building. They had Capitol police all over the place to keep us out. People were taking down some of the little barrier fences,” Perkins said.

She said at that point, she walked off, not wanting to put herself in harm’s way. She said she saw “young adults” trying to get past Capitol police and scaling the side of the building.

“I removed myself because if there’s going to be mayhem, I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” Perkins said.

Perkins then asserted unsubstantiated claims that anti-fascists were at the Capitol, disguised as “patriots, so it made it look like it was us.”

Perkins also expressed lament for the woman who was fatally shot at the raid, but falsely claimed she was a 16-year-old. Reports indicate the woman, who was shot by Capitol Police, was 35-year-old Ashli Babbit of San Diego, California. Perkins stopped short of accusing the woman of being antifa, short for antifascists and an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups.