Live blog: Region preps for historic high temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With weather models pointing to triple-digit temperatures starting Saturday through Monday, many places throughout the region are making the decision to either cancel or adjust events and operating hours.

Below is a running list of cancellations, adjusted operating hours and other ways businesses and organizations are preparing for the expected heatwave hitting the area this weekend, and check back for the latest updates:

10 a.m. — Hillsboro prepares for heat wave

The City of Hillsboro is preparing for the heatwave, opening up four cooling centers around the area. Those cooling centers will be open Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Face coverings are required.

Cooling Centers:

Brookwood Library

2850 NE Brookwood Parkway

Hillsboro Civic Center (above Outdoors In, staffed by Project Homeless Connect)

120 East Main Street

Hillsboro Community Senior Center

750 SE 8th Avenue

Wingspan Event and Conference Center — Pet-friendly location

Westside Commons, 801 NE 34th Avenue (Formerly the Washington County Fair Complex). Please Bring pets in a crate, with a collar, leash, ID tags, food & bowls.

Hillsboro is also offering tap water dispensers, open Saturday through Monday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your own refillable water bottle, cup, or container.

Tap water dispensers:

Downtown Hillsboro

2nd Avenue & Main Street

Shute Park

750 SE 8th Ave

Furthermore, six spraygrounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spraygrounds:

53rd Avenue Community Park

300 NE 53rd Avenue

Butternut Creek Park

7830 SE, SW Deline St

Magnolia Park

1810 NW 192nd Avenue

Walnut Street Park

1717 SE Walnut Street

Jerry Willey Plaza at Orenco Station

943 NE Orenco Station Loop

Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza*

150 E Main Street *(Open at 8 am)

9 a.m. — Woodland Summer School programs canceled Monday

All Woodland Summer School programs will be closed Monday, June 28th. According to officials, the cancelation was issued due to the excessive heat warnings. Find more information here.

9 a.m. — Oregon State Parks offers safety reminders for hot weather ahead

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is reminding everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow campfire restrictions as we hit record-high temperatures.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.”

8 a.m. — Oregon Zoo keeping animals cool through heatwave

An Oregon Zoo spokesperson tells KOIN 6 News officials are monitoring and may close early at some point during the extreme heat forecasted this weekend; however, that has yet to be determined, and zoo officials will alert ticket holders in advance.

As for the animals, zookeepers are preparing in advance for this weekend’s triple-digit heat, including making sure all creatures — animals and humans alike — have plenty of water and access to cool spaces. Staff may also end up using ice piles, fans, hoses and sprinklers, and frozen food items for the animals.

Meanwhile, Nora the polar bear and Samudra the elephant are both greatly enjoying their respective pools.