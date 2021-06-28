The Latest: Portland outdoor pools closed Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People are still trying to find ways to beat the heat this Monday as a record-breaking heatwave continues rolling through the Pacific Northwest.

Below is a running list of cancellations, adjusted operating hours and other ways businesses and organizations are preparing for the heatwave hitting the area this weekend:

9:30 a.m. – 211Info stats on the heatwave

Officials with 211Info released the number of contacts regarding the extreme heat this weekend. By Sunday night, there had been 310 phone calls for extreme heat cooling centers, more than 1,800 website and mobile app searches for extreme heat cooling centers and 56 rides arranged in Multnomah County to cooling center sites.

8:00 a.m. – Oregon Humane Society closes for day

The Oregon Humane Society announced it would close its doors to the public for Monday, June 28 amid the record-shattering heatwave. Shelter animals are being cared for and are safe and cool, according to OHS, and all appointments are being rescheduled. OHS is also reminding pet owners to take extra care during the heatwave.

7:00 a.m. – Portland outdoor pools close

Portland Parks & Recreation has closed all outdoor public pools for Monday. The department said they understand this is disappointing news, but they are closing the pools to protect staff and guests from the severe heat. Pools are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Splash pads and indoor pools remain open. For more information, visit the Portland Parks & Rec website.

6:30 a.m. — Clackamas Community College

Clackamas Community College is closed Monday due to the extreme heat. Visit their website for more information.

Sunday — TriMet alerts

Through Monday, June 28, all MAX Lines/WES Commuter Rail may be delayed when temperatures are over 90. For temperatures over 105, WES Commuter Rail will be served by shuttle buses. Please plan ahead if traveling during this heatwave.

⚠️ All MAX Light Rail and Portland Streetcar service is suspended until Tuesday morning due to the extreme heat. Bus service is still operational. If you have to travel right now, check https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd. — TriMet (@trimet) June 28, 2021

Oregon State Parks

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is reminding everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow campfire restrictions as we hit record-high temperatures.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.” Oregon State Parks