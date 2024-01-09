PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All Boeing 737-9 Max airplanes with plugged emergency exit rows will remain grounded until the Federal Aviation Administration determines that they are safe to fly, the agency announced on Jan. 9.

All 737-9 Max airplanes were grounded after a chunk of fuselage was ejected from Alaska Flight 1282 minutes after the plane took off from the Portland International Airport on Jan. 5.

“The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service,” the FAA said in a statement.

The regulatory agency said that the review of the 737-9 Max airplanes, owned by Alaska and United Airlines, initially began on Jan. 8 when Boeing provided operators with inspection and maintenance directions. However, that process was delayed after Boeing decided to revise the directions in response to feedback it received about the directions.

“Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing, the FAA will conduct a thorough review,” the FAA said.