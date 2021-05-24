Faith-healing mother accused of abusing son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A member of the Followers of Christ church in Oregon City is accused of criminally mistreating her son.

Shannon Hickman and her husband, Dale already served six years for the death of their other son. The infant died in 2009.

Court documents filed Monday in Clackamas County reveal Hickman is accused of physically injuring her 9-year-old son in October.

Hickman was also indicted on assault and harassment charges against the boy. She is barred from seeing him during the case.

Her husband bailed her out of jail.

KOIN 6 contacted both Hickman and her husband by phone. Both denied requests for an interview.