PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler mornings, cloudier afternoons, later sunrises and earlier sunsets are helping trees show their fall colors.

Maples, sweetgums, and ash trees are slowly starting to show signs of the changing seasons. Golden leaves are starting to appear just in time for the return of cooler and wetter weather this weekend and next week.

Oregon and Washington’s peak fall foliage forecast map

While fall colors are already starting to appear across parts of the Pacific Northwest, the peak fall foliage isn’t expected until the middle to end of October. Peak fall foliage means that most trees in a given area are seen at a single time.

However, some tree variations see peak fall foliage earlier than the rest of the vegetation in the area.

PNW fall colors spotted by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart in the month of September from Washington to Oregon

Much of the Willamette Valley sees the peak of fall foliage during the middle to end of October. The colors typically continue, but fade into November around Portland and much of western Oregon.

The longevity of the fall color is typically determined by the temperature, rain, and wind that could knock leaves off the trees earlier than expected.