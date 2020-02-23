Fallen power line causes backup on I-84

The highway was temporarily closed in both directions between Exits 216 and 265

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a two-hour shutdown, Interstate-84 is back open Sunday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

A section of the highway was closed in both directions shortly before 1 p.m. after a power line fell in the roadway east of Pendleton. While I-84 was reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the area between Pendleton and La Grande is backed up with traffic. The westbound off-ramp at Exit 216 remains closed, said ODOT.

High winds in the area have created hazardous driving conditions, from debris and dust swept up by the wind, to blown over trucks and power lines. Officials said for drivers to avoid the area and to check tripcheck.com.