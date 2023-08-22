PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler days, longer nights, and a pop of color from Oregon’s foliage is a sure sign of the approaching autumn season. A few trees are now starting to show signs of their autumn display, despite being in the thick of summer.

This early display of autumn colors might be giving a false sign of fall around Portland. The reason these leaves across the region are showing signs of red, yellow and orange is likely the lack of rainfall and record-breaking heat.

Stressed trees are starting to show signs of vibrant colors around the Portland metro

Fall colors are the direct response to the process of photosynthesis and the production of chlorophyll, which gives leaves the color green. Once this process slows due to colder temperatures and shorter days, “the carotenoids and anthocyanin that are present in the leaf are then unmasked and show their colors,” the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The Pacific Northwest still has about a month to go before the impacts of weather and sunlight start influencing the the foliage. The Portland Japanese Garden typically starts seeing, “the transformation throughout the month of October” when the different varieties of Japanese Maples begin to put on a show.

The subtle pops of color seen from some trees across the region is not being influenced by shorter days and cooler temperatures, but from the opposite. Portland saw its hottest recorded August temperature of 108°F back on Aug. 14, 2023. That wasn’t the only 100 plus degree day observed in the area. A total of four 100°F days was recorded from Aug. 13-16, 2023.

August heat streak in Portland during the summer of 2023

Portland should typically see afternoon highs in the low 80s during the month of August. So, this latest stretch of record-breaking heat likely put stress on many of Oregon and Washington’s vegetation. Not only was it hot, but Portland has only seen .01 inches of rain in the past two months. The combination of excessive heat and abnormally dry conditions is helping put a strain on established trees and shrubs.

Rain accumulation observed at Portland International Airport from July 1 – August 22, 2023

Symptoms of drought & heat on plants

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the following symptoms are in direct response to drought and excessive heat.

Premature leaf drop

Scorched leaves

Yellowing needles and leaves

Drought and heat related pops of colors from trees across downtown Portland Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Heat forecast for Portland metro

Now, another round of hot and dry weather is expected across the Pacific Northwest. With only a brief pause in the excessive heat, more drought and heat related symptoms could become more visible in the weeks to come.

Portland’s extended forecast brings heat back to the region

Average temperatures in Portland typically fall by the end of August. The final day of August typically sees an average daytime temperature of 80°F. Even cooler conditions are expected September with an average temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees. So, as the days continue to get shorter and cooler, the true colors of fall will become more apparent across the Pacific Northwest in the weeks to come.