Families gather in Gresham, honor loved ones killed in crashes

The families gathered at one of the most dangerous crosswalks in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family members who lost loved ones in traffic crashes gathered in Gresham Sunday for World Remembrance Day.

They met at one of the most dangerous crosswalks in Oregon at Southeast Hogan Street and Southeast 5th Street. That’s near where two children, an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old, were hit and killed within a week of each other earlier in 2020.

“With today, I’m hoping that it makes people realize that, you know, that could be my family. That could be my kids. And maybe if they think of it more like that, they’ll slow down,” said Darla Sturdy at the World Day of Remembrance event.

Advocates were calling for more improvements to street safety and pointed out that crashes involving pedestrians disproportionately affect Gresham and East Portland.