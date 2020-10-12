Family of 7 displaced by house fire in Aloha

A family of seven and their two dogs are displaced following a house fire in Aloha on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (TVFR)

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family of seven and their two pet dogs are displaced after a fire blew through their home in Aloha.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday morning, fire crews responded to reports of a house fire on Kinnaman Road between 198th and 185th avenues. Upon their arrival, firefighters were greeted by heavy smoke and flames coming from behind the garage. They quickly began to attack and had the blaze extinguished within 20 minutes.

All occupants — two parents, five children and two dogs — were able to safely evacuate from their home. There were no reported injuries but the family is now displaced due to fire and smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.