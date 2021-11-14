Family saves dog from cougar attack in Lebanon

A family in Lebanon told KOIN 6 News their dog, Molly, was running around the yard when it was grabbed by a cougar around its head (courtesy Rachel Miller)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local family is thankful their family dog is still alive after it was attacked by a cougar in Lebanon.

The dog, Molly, was running around the yard when it was grabbed by a cougar around its head, family members told KOIN 6 News. The big cat then took the dog up into a tree.

That’s where Steven Weintraub got a firearm and took aim at the cougar.

“I’ve never had a close encounter with one of these before,” Weintraub said. “I take a couple shots at it, and I was ready to take a third and they both fall out of the tree.”

The cougar got up and ran away, he said, and the dog was then taken to DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital in Portland where veterinarians were able to save the dog’s life.

“We’re thankful for the folks at DoveLewis for taking care of Molly and their excellent skill in the surgery and helping her recover and helping her come back to our family,” he said.

The family warns people to be cautious out in rural areas and to keep an eye on pets when they’re wandering around on open lands.