PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers are being warned about a “lengthy closure” after a fatal crash closed eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 from Troutdale to the Eagle Creek exit, authorities said on Tuesday afternoon.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office officials are urging drivers to find an alternative route or to delay their travel as a result of the crash, which officials said is at milepost 41.

Oregon State Police are currently on the scene and investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

I-84 is closed from milepost 17 through milepost 40 as a result of the crash, according to ODOT.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

