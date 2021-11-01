Father charged with murder of 2-year-old child

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of his 2-year-old child after police found the child dead early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Vancouver police said a woman called around 12:51 a.m. to report that the child’s father threatened to harm their child during a phone call. She said he had picked up the child earlier Saturday evening, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department issued a kidnapping alert, asking for the public’s help in finding the father’s car. Hours later, that alert was canceled as 31-year-old Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza agreed to turn himself in and police converged on his location.

Authorities said Villalobos-Carranza was arrested around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and 57th Avenue in Vancouver on charges of Murder in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

VPD said the child was found dead.

Police initially said they believed the child was killed in Gresham, however, on Monday, the Gresham Police Department and Portland Police Bureau said the homicide occurred in Portland.

Gresham and Portland police are assisting Vancouver authorities in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.