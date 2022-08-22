"I think it's by the grace of God that we're not attending a police enforcement funeral."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say the FBI is looking into credible security threats to PPB officers, who say their employees and their families are facing threats.

Kieran Ramsey, an FBI Special Agent in Charge of the region, wouldn’t confirm or deny any specific investigations but says law enforcement has been subject to an increased threat level recently.

Threats against PPB officers come after several officer-involved shootings. PPB also says suspects have hurt and even seriously injured officers, which have sent some officers to the hospital.

“If you look at even recently, in the metro area, there were a number of instances with officers being assaulted,” Ramsey said. “I think it’s by the grace of God that we’re not attending a police enforcement funeral.”

Ramsey says this all comes at the same time the FBI is facing increased threats.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey in Portland, August 22, 2022 (KOIN)

“I’m not going to talk specifics but yes, we have altered our security posture,” he said.

According to CBS News, the threats against the FBI nationally came after the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.

A memo obtained by CBS claims that “the FBI and DHS have observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities, including a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters and issuing general calls for ‘civil war’ and ‘armed rebellion.'”

In Cincinnati earlier this month, a suspect was killed in a shootout after attempting to breach an FBI field office.

Ramsey says he’s disappointed by the increased threats to law enforcement everywhere.

“There’s a lot of divisiveness. I think as a society, we’re losing a lot of sense of humanity,” Ramsey said. It’s a tough time right now. It’s a tough time for this community, it’s a tough time for law enforcement … It’s a tough time for the FBI. Nevertheless, we’re going to keep our heads down and do our jobs.”