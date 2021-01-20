FBI releases photo of 2 wanted in Capitol attack; 1 wears Portland Proud Boy shirt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released this photo – Photo No. 127 – of two men wanted in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo: FBI)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal investigators are looking for information on two men, including one wearing a Proud Boys t-shirt with the word “PDX” on it, wanted in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection earlier this month.

The FBI’s Washington D.C. Field Office released a photo of the suspects, saying the men are wanted for “unlawful entry” into the Capitol building.

The photo depicts two men, both wearing American flag-themed face gaiters, in Washington D.C. the day of the Capitol attack.

One of the suspects wore a black button-up over a yellow long-sleeve shirt with a Proud Boys hat. The black shirt has the Proud Boys logo on one side, and the word “PDX” on the other side. The suspect displayed a hand gesture the Anti-Defamation League says can be a white supremacist signal.

The other suspect wore a khaki or olive green coat with a red hat and had a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.

Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI using their toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or to submit information, photos or videos online at fbi.gov/USCapitol and to refer to “Photograph No. 127.”

Five people died in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, including one protester who was shot and a Capitol Police officer who later died from injuries incurred in the melee. More than 100 people have been arrested by federal authorities in connection with the insurrection, which resulted in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment by the House of Representatives.