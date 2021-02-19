Feds decline to pursue criminal charges following wrongful arrest inquiry

Michael Fesser was wrongly arrested by the West Linn PD (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office is declining to pursue criminal charges following a wrongful arrest of a Black Portland man in West Linn, officials announced Friday.

Michael Fesser, who said he was targeted by West Linn police officers in February 2017, settled a civil lawsuit with the department last year. A federal investigation into the conduct was opened in February 2020.

On Friday, investigators announced they had concluded they couldn’t prove West Linn officers willfully violated Fesser’s civil rights.

“Willfulness requires proof that an officer acted with the specific intent to do something the law forbids,” a DOJ press release stated. “It is not enough to show that an officer made a mistake, acted negligently, acted by accident or mistake, or even exercised bad judgment.”

West Linn’s police chief was ousted after the civil lawsuit came to light.

More to come.