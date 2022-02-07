Feds: Portland man used sledgehammer to steal dozens of pawn shop firearms

FILE: A Remington RP9 9mm pistol sits for sale at Idol’s Gun Rack gun shop on March 26, 2018 in Kernersville, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is accused of stealing firearms after he and several accomplices used a sledgehammer to break into a local pawn shop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland said 38-year-old Kory Dean Boyd has been charged by criminal complaint with stealing firearms from a federal firearm licensee and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Jan. 31, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were notified of a burglary at a Southeast Portland pawn shop.

“Early that morning, shop owners discovered two large holes in a concrete block wall on the building’s exterior and concrete debris littering the inside of the business,” said said prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office. “The room exposed by the holes contained dozens of firearms, 47 of which—including pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shotguns—were reported stolen.”

ATF agents said they reviewed exterior surveillance video from the pawn shop and observed two vehicles and five individuals present near the holes in the building during the late evening and early morning hours of Jan. 29 and 30.

“Two individuals carried a large-handled tool believed to be a sledgehammer. Several other individuals were seen carrying long firearm cases to the vehicles,” recalled prosecutors.

On Feb. 4, ATF agents applied for and obtained search warrants for Boyd’s Southeast Portland residence. The same day, agents recovered eight firearms, including seven stolen from the pawn shop, from the residence.

Boyd was arrested without incident and admitted to his involvement in the burglary, according to the District Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Boyd’s four accomplices are still at large, according to authorities. Prosecutors added 38 of the firearms stolen from the pawn shop have yet to be recovered by law enforcement.

Boyd made his initial appearance in federal court on Feb. 7 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.