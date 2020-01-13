Fellow racers help replace man’s stolen motorcycle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The local off-road racing community has come together to help out one of their beloved riders.

Ellis Cookman saved his money for years to buy his dream bike to race—it cost $10,000. But on January 1, that motorcycle was stolen out of the back of his truck.

That’s when the racing community rallied behind him and started a GoFundMe campaign. Within a day the post raised enough money to buy Cookman a new bike.

“We can help each other, we want to help each other,” said Cookman. “Very quick—the people heard what happened, and how quickly they were able to come to my rescue and help me out. I don’t want to miss any races.”

Cookman said he was humbled by the efforts other motorcycle racers put in to get him back on the track. He plans to get his replacement bike soon.