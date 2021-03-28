Fire breaks out at Vancouver apartment; 7 people displaced

Scene of a fire at the Prairie View Apartments in Vancouver on March 27, 2021 (Vancouver Fire Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people have been displaced following a fire that broke out at a Vancouver apartment building Saturday night, according to officials.

Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department were sent to the Prarie View Apartments on NE 99th Street at 8:30 p.m. after receiving word of a fire. Soon after arriving, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control after about 15 minutes.

Though the eight-unit building was saved, the Red Cross was called in to help accommodate the displaced tenants.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to VFD.