Fire damages roof of Raleigh Hills Dollar Store

Crews at the scene of a fire at the Dollar Tree Store in Raleigh Hills on May 17, 2021 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said a cooking fire started by a houseless person spread to a Dollar Tree store in the Raleigh Hills early Monday.

Crews were sent to the 6700 block of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway around 3 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found flames spread from behind the store to its attic space. As a result, the fire did extensive damage to the roof, according to PF&R.

The investigation of the fire remains open.

PF&R did not immediately say if the houseless person had been charged or cited.

No injuries were reported.